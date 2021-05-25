Abdgali Erkingaliev

Social Analytic app

Social Analytic app gradient webapp ui design uiux web design ux ui app
Hi guys:)
This is a SaaS platform for analytics in their accounts in social networks. Allows you to find the weak points of the account and identify the causes of falling activity and engagement of the account (ER)
--
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
