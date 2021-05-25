Social Analytic app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys:)
This is a SaaS platform for analytics in their accounts in social networks. Allows you to find the weak points of the account and identify the causes of falling activity and engagement of the account (ER)
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
erkingaliev21@gmail.com