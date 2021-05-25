Belariga Design

Logo design for Origins of Passion Podcast

Logo design for Origins of Passion Podcast logo designer podcast logo logo design freelance design freelance typography logo mood minimal graphic design colors vector design illustrator
Logo design made for a podcast that interviews individuals about their passions and what started them.
This design was created on 99designs.

