Logo design for Origins of Passion Podcast

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design made for a podcast that interviews individuals about their passions and what started them.
This design was created on 99designs.
For jobs, you can contact me at:
adriana.mara.popelca@gmail.com
And you can visit my other social profiles:
https://www.facebook.com/BelarigaDesign
https://www.instagram.com/BelarigaDesign
https://www.behance.net/AdrianaPopelca