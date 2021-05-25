TO BE REMEMBERED / CONCEPT ART

What is it about humans that makes us different from the rest of the animal kingdom?

Our capacity to create stories, narratives, heroes and myths is one of humanity’s most powerful tools. We organize our civilizations around them and we use them to create social structures that allow us to cooperate at a level that no other species can do. This is the true power of stories and the topic of our upcoming Short: To Be Remembered.

Today we want to share with you with this beautiful Style-frame for one of our intro scenes made by our talented Art Director Freddie

Stay tuned for more updates on our process, animation and overall production.

Happy Tuesday everyone!