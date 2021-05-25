World Citizen Clothe Donation App (Zuri Training)

An online clothes donation platform.

The goal is that anyone anywhere in Africa can be able to donate clothes easily.

I went through several stages in understanding what needed to be done: User research was conducted, thereby leading to the empathy stage where I was able to understand and define the users pain points through interviews, I brainstormed to come up with a wonderful solution to create value for users by making donation an easy task. Lofi prototype using Figma was made to create a skeletal understanding of the app and Hi-Fidelity prototype was made using Figma and was tested after creation to see how potential users react while using the app to make further corrections and improve the app interface and experience for potential users.