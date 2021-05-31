Khuram A.R.

Donation & Charity App

Donation & Charity App charity event campaigns donees donors charity app causes donation stories charity app ux layout typography design minimal clean ui
A design exploration of an app for donation and funding campaign for charity causes.
One can check stories of donors and donees, check top donors and donate against the campaign on regular intervals, the whole activity will promote the donation among people .. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

