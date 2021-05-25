credit card check out day 002

Using the “Krug Law of Usability” from Steve Krugs book has always being helpful for users and developers that translate these designs. This law states simply “DON’T MAKE ME THINK” and what it means is that;

• Do not distract users with things that’d defeat their purpose with using the app or website

• Use familiar terms for the app or website i.e. don’t mess with their mental model, it will make them think

• Make links and buttons obvious that they are clickable; again we do not want them to think.

Applying this law while designing closes every loop holes that could be created unknowly.

NB: If you want to read Steve Krug book “Don’t make me think” send me a DM