Charity App Clothes Donation

The goal was to create a concise and reliable donating app, where you can donate your clothes, monitor your donations and see that it is actually being delivered to those in need. After conducting a successful, interview with 5 participants, I discovered that most were willing to donate but were worried that the needy might be exploited, that is why I decided to make their donations trackable. They were also concerns about logistics so I proposed two mode of collection (pick up and drop off) which any donor can choose the suitable one. And to motivate them to give more often, there will be a reward any time the donor donates through any of the methods available. There is also an option to refer friends and family because the more the merrier.