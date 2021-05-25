Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lola

Charity App Clothes Donation

Lola
Lola
  • Save
Charity App Clothes Donation app design uxdesign ux
Download color palette

The goal was to create a concise and reliable donating app, where you can donate your clothes, monitor your donations and see that it is actually being delivered to those in need. After conducting a successful, interview with 5 participants, I discovered that most were willing to donate but were worried that the needy might be exploited, that is why I decided to make their donations trackable. They were also concerns about logistics so I proposed two mode of collection (pick up and drop off) which any donor can choose the suitable one. And to motivate them to give more often, there will be a reward any time the donor donates through any of the methods available. There is also an option to refer friends and family because the more the merrier.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Lola
Lola

More by Lola

View profile
    • Like