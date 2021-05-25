Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
M. Umar

Magnifix - Minimal Parallax WP Theme

M. Umar
M. Umar
  • Save
Magnifix - Minimal Parallax WP Theme minimal design ui illustrator app website web illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

Today, minimalism runs the aesthetics of web design. And, a theme we’re going to show you is worth to choose. It’s the Magnifix WordPress theme. It’s carefully made in minimal design. This means you can apply it to any purpose and create a perfect website. Use Magnifix to build a site for presenting any small/ big company or create a portfolio/ blog.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/a748eo

M. Umar
M. Umar

More by M. Umar

View profile
    • Like