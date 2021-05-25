Fernanda Attianezi

Dayli UI #001

Fernanda Attianezi
Fernanda Attianezi
  • Save
Dayli UI #001 dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

Just started a Daily UI challenge to improve my UI :)

"Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image."

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Fernanda Attianezi
Fernanda Attianezi
Like