i-Phone

i-Phone illustration art illustrations concept art character smartphone ipod icon ios southkorea photoshop korean kazepark illustrator design artwork art illustration world iphone app iphone
The shocking new world I received when the iPhone first came out!

I expressed the emotion that I received at that time in pictures. It was amazing, funny and touching.

"Welcome to the new world!" the iPhone seemed to tell me.

