Ari ✴
Piqo Design

Localy Badges — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Ari ✴
Piqo Design
Ari ✴ for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Localy Badges — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles kit parking pizza university shopping police gas coffee map kit map pin badges illustration colors ui minimal design clean
Localy Badges — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles kit parking pizza university shopping police gas coffee map kit map pin badges illustration colors ui minimal design clean
Download color palette
  1. Localy.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png

Introducing Localy a growing collection of clean & minimal, fully customizable maps. Neatly named and organized. Perfect for apps, web & more.

What's inside:

📌 6 Popular cities designed for you!
We’ve selected six popular cities in the world, illustrating them beautifully with mind-blowing details.

🎉 All Cities in 10 styles
Every object is designed perfectly in the path view.

✌️ 2 Map types
Each style has two types, “Detailed” and “Minimal”. Details include Street & Avenue names, based on Google Maps.

🔥 Figma plugin
You can use it in Figma for your next projects.

🧩 Organized library and Figma variants
Neatly Named! Easy to browse and use. Optimized layers and variants in Figma.

💬 Premium support
Contact in case of any feedback, issues, or special requests.

_
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
👋 Available for new projects, Let's chat!
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like