Dribbble 36days2021 LetterF

Type Modernismo is an illustrated typeface built and created modularly. Represented through 3D illustration, conceived for its future functionality and use in graphic projects that require a high typographic presence. Its concept evokes the modernist movement in architecture, with much avant-garde of the 21st century. The contrast between curves and lines make a dynamic visual game achieved through modular repetition.

Posted on May 25, 2021
