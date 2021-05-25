Modernismo. Letter D ***36Days of Type 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Type Modernismo is an illustrated typeface built and created modularly. Represented through 3D illustration, conceived for its future functionality and use in graphic projects that require a high typographic presence. Its concept evokes the modernist movement in architecture, with much avant-garde of the 21st century. The contrast between curves and lines make a dynamic visual game achieved through modular repetition.