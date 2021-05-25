Denis Krol Krasavchikov
Hi, everyone! We’d like to share some great news with you.
We, the MORQUA team, just released the ADDJUST plugin for Figma which we’ve been working on for the last six months.
The Addjust plugin adds hundreds of unique 3D illustrations and icons in PNG format to Figma. You can paint and choose the right angle to be displayed.
A large collection of icons and illustrations can be used to design presentations, create websites or apps.
In the near future, new collections and icons will be added.
Come and start using Addjust right now 🤘

🔥🔥 For first users, we offer a unique 65% discount on PRO content for the 1st month.
You’ll get access to more than 40 original high-resolution icons for just $5!

