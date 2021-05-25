PRAANA JEWELRY - ecommerce website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fashion company that sells modern gold and silver accesories. Their items are made with high-quality materials and are available in retail stores. The target audience is women and teens. They want to convey a sense of innocence, while at the same time being professional.