Mountain landscape illustration

When I'm not working on client projects I like to spend time painting landscapes. Mountain landscapes have easily been my favourite thing to paint for years. I almost feel like I'm pulled out of my current environment while I'm painting them. Their vastness make my problems feel small and give me a feeling of insignificance, but in a beautiful way. For some reason they make me think deeply of the fleetingness of every situation, maybe because they have the power to help us rise above our thoughts and see our life clearly from where they are, above the clouds and away from the noise.