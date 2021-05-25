Hossam Lachgar

Food app delivery

Hossam Lachgar
Hossam Lachgar
  • Save
Food app delivery minimal food delivery app food uidesign freelancer branding illustrator design typography app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery App. is an Online Food Delivery App for food lovers who wants to save their time, for those who want to deliver food and can earn money with that, and for a small and growing business. This is the platform where you can easily find food nearby, with the real-time delivery tracking system.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Don't forget to Like❤ and Comment to Support Me !!
I need your feedback !!

Hossam Lachgar
Hossam Lachgar
Like