Angie Sherrick

Engineering Firm Landing Page

Angie Sherrick
Angie Sherrick
  • Save
Engineering Firm Landing Page webdesign architecture engineering home page landing page visual design ui design
Download color palette

Hey everyone!
This is an unsolicited landing page redesign for a global engineering firm. I went bold, bold, bold for this one. What are your thoughts?

Angie Sherrick
Angie Sherrick

More by Angie Sherrick

View profile
    • Like