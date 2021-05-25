Krithika M J

Blooon - Balloon Decoration Company

Blooon - Balloon Decoration Company branding balloon hotairballoon dailylogochallenge logo illustration adobe illustrator
Daily Logo Challange Day 2 - Hot Air Balloon Logo

I created a logo for a Balloon Decoration Company called Blooon!

#dailylogochallenge #day2

