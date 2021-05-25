Brightlab

Fine Arts Website Redesign

This shot is dedicated to fine arts e-commerce website called Armstrong. It has a wide assortment of carefully handpicked paintings that you can purchase. Every single item is followed by a detailed description and a hi-res image.

The loading animation is inspired by the motion of the planets in the Solar system, with the piece of arts in the middle, symbolizing the art-centric focus of Armstrong.
What is your favourite art movement? Feel free to leave your comments!
