Fine Arts Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
This shot is dedicated to fine arts e-commerce website called Armstrong. It has a wide assortment of carefully handpicked paintings that you can purchase. Every single item is followed by a detailed description and a hi-res image.
The loading animation is inspired by the motion of the planets in the Solar system, with the piece of arts in the middle, symbolizing the art-centric focus of Armstrong.
********************
What is your favourite art movement? Feel free to leave your comments!
********************
Just drop us a line: hello@brightlab.me
Follow : behance / website/ Instagram