Pequenos mistérios gigantes

Pequenos mistérios gigantes design illustration digital digital illustrator digital art illustrator illustrations children book cover children book illustration childrens illustration childrens book editorial illustration editorial art editorial book illustration book cover illustration
"Pequenos mistérios gigantes" is a children's book about imagination, idealized, edited and illustrated by me for my graduation project at ESDI/UERJ.

