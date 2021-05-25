Car Insurance Concept

Hi there!

What if the car insurance cost was based not on your age or credit score but on how much you actually drove? Here’s the concept of such an app. On the left screen, you can see the coverage name and how many miles are left.

The subscription fee is the cost calculated for the next month, depending on your driving style.

Perfect driver and the risk of accident is low? The insurance will cost you less. Driving above the speed limit and constantly distracted? Get ready to pay a bit more.

Speedometer illustration credit: https://dribbble.com/infographicparadise

