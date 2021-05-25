Hello Dribbblers!👋

Dota 2 game training application in Persian language

I designed this application for the users of this game and its purpose was to show the heroes along with the story of their biographies and powers.

Also displaying items and background for the phone was another feature of this application.

Design By Figma :x

