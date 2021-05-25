David Wilder

Secrets of the Zoo - Tiger Logo Animation

Secrets of the Zoo - Tiger Logo Animation

Logo animation for a new spin on the show "Secrets of the Zoo". Completed for National Geographic, you can see the full case study HERE!
Posted on May 25, 2021
