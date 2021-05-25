VPcreativeshop

PERFECTLY SPLENDID TYPEFACE - 5 FONT

PERFECTLY SPLENDID TYPEFACE - 5 FONT web ui typography ux serif branding vector lettering typeface creative font
Perfectly Splendid serif typeface - 5 weights

Perfectly Splendid is magical, sophisticated typeface with 5 fonts to enchant your next project. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes. Basic latin and advanced latin character sets are supported!

Perfectly Splendid is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Hairline, Light, Regular, Bold, Black
Ligatures
Multilingual support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/perfectly-splendid-typeface-5-font 🙂
Posted on May 25, 2021
