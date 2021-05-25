Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Perfectly Splendid serif typeface - 5 weights
Perfectly Splendid is magical, sophisticated typeface with 5 fonts to enchant your next project. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes. Basic latin and advanced latin character sets are supported!
Perfectly Splendid is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Hairline, Light, Regular, Bold, Black
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/perfectly-splendid-typeface-5-font 🙂
🔷 https://www.facebook.com/vpcreativeshop/
📷 https://www.instagram.com/vp_creative_shop/