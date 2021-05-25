Adil Karkenov

Dinosaurs application / iOS and iPadOS

Adil Karkenov
Adil Karkenov
  • Save
Dinosaurs application / iOS and iPadOS dailyui dino models 3d encyclopedia education tablet app mobile design ui uidesign cards iphone ipad game ui mobile ui dinosaur ui design
Download color palette

Hello everybody!

I am glad to present the design of a mobile application - 3D encyclopedia of dinosaurs, in this application you can watch and spin high-quality 3D models of dinosaurs. You can use the augmented reality function and look at a dinosaur in your room, you can also collect author's puzzles and do tests on interesting facts about dinosaurs.

If you need some design I would like to work with you :) Don't forget about like (L) and comment something :>

Thanks for attention

Adil Karkenov
Adil Karkenov

More by Adil Karkenov

View profile
    • Like