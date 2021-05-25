Dinosaurs application / iOS and iPadOS

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody!
I am glad to present the design of a mobile application - 3D encyclopedia of dinosaurs, in this application you can watch and spin high-quality 3D models of dinosaurs. You can use the augmented reality function and look at a dinosaur in your room, you can also collect author's puzzles and do tests on interesting facts about dinosaurs.
If you need some design I would like to work with you :) Don't forget about like (L) and comment something :>
Thanks for attention