Virtual instrument (Mellotron)

mellotron audio vst plugin
This is a VST plugin, or virtual instrument, to use with a digital audio workstation (DAW). I wanted to use a flat design with a unique style just to try something different to the classic style used in music production apps. A real mellotron looks like a piano but each key plays a sampled instrument i.e. flute or cello, which is recorded onto audio tape. Different sounds can then be blended together. Pretty awesome!

