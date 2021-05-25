Yevdokimov

Lettering Logo Sign for Your Tiny Voice

Lettering Logo Sign for Your Tiny Voice typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
Hello, Dribbblers!
Today we want to share with you our new lettering sign for Your Tiny Voice. They imprint inspirational messages into high-quality Mahogany hardwood using a CO2 laser printer.

Check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo!

Аgency passionate about branding and lettering logo design.
