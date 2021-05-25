Skookum is now Method!

We’re excited to announce that Skookum and Method (our sister GlobalLogic company and a world-class, boutique design agency) are officially merging under the name Method.

Our combined organization will include teams in New York and London, who will join us as we continue to deliver game-changing strategy, design, engineering, and service to our clients. As we adopt a new, more straightforward name that reflects the way we work, everything that makes Skookum unique — the people, culture, and passion for our craft — will stay the same.

The world of digital products and platforms continues to evolve quickly, and with it, the need for human-centered design and engineering. While rapid change can create uncertainty, we see it as an opportunity. Our team has always believed in embracing change. We’re excited to live our values as we seize this opportunity now and look forward to what’s next.

---

👉 Check us out at https://www.method.com/

👉 Join us on:

- https://twitter.com/method_inc

- https://www.instagram.com/method_inc/

- https://www.facebook.com/methodinc

- https://www.linkedin.com/company/methodinc