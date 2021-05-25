Spotify for Artists / Fan Study

Fresh launch for Spotify! 🚀

Check it out here —> https://fanstudy.byspotify.com/

We helped design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" for Spotify For Artists. It’s a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

This shot shows examples of insight scrolling on the site. Additionally, each form can be expanded to reveal the data behind the insight. "Show me the data" was a phrase we coined internally while working on this.

At Rally, we pride ourselves on not always taking the easy way so we can achieve a better outcome. One example shown here was choosing to find a way to transform each insight 3D form made of particles (fans) without scroll-jacking. Scroll-jacking would’ve made this site easier to code but a less friending user experience.

