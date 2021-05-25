Balenciaga jewelry store main page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
Recently I finished the mail page for a concept jewelry website. I chose a combination of nude shades with a warm red. This emphasizes the skin color of the models and favorably distinguishes the color of gold and silver.
I plan to add pages soon and post this project on Behance, stay tuned to not to miss✨
Follow my Behance https://www.behance.net/sia_lanceva
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sia_lanceva/