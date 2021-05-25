Balenciaga jewelry store main page

Anastasia Lanceva

Recently I finished the mail page for a concept jewelry website. I chose a combination of nude shades with a warm red. This emphasizes the skin color of the models and favorably distinguishes the color of gold and silver.

I plan to add pages soon and post this project on Behance, stay tuned to not to miss✨

Posted on May 25, 2021
