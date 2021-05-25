Ritika Barua

Letter O

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua
  • Save
Letter O o digital illustration 36days curious lettering 36daysoftype08 letter o alphabet fish fish bowl aquarium cat 36dayoftype character illustration
Download color palette

The curious case of Cheeto- the cat 😸
Letter O for 36Days of Type.

Want to see more? Follow me on my Instagram for more!

Come say hi at hey.ritikabarua@gmail.com
for business and inquiries :)

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua

More by Ritika Barua

View profile
    • Like