Dede Dwiyansyah
Sobat.io

Mugi - Web Header 3D Illustration

Dede Dwiyansyah for Sobat.io
Mugi - Web Header 3D Illustration exploration illustraion illustrator character 3d modeling render 3d playful colorful store convenience grocery cart shop header web ux ui clean design
Hi there,

Inspired by some local groceries store, here's my take on mugi Online Store Header.

mugi is a small retail business that stocks a huge range of everyday items. it's been a fun exploration, since I can study some shapes in blender.

What you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

Any Type Of Query & Discussion : hello@sobat.io

