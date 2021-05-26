Mugi - Web Header 3D Illustration

Hi there,

Inspired by some local groceries store, here's my take on mugi Online Store Header.

mugi is a small retail business that stocks a huge range of everyday items. it's been a fun exploration, since I can study some shapes in blender.

What you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

