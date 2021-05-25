Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clara Chaperon

Hors Normes - delivery food project & saving food

Clara Chaperon
Clara Chaperon
Hors Normes - delivery food project & saving food food food saving illustration desktop ui design ui ux
  1. hors normes - dribble.jpg
  2. hors normes - dribble2.jpg
  3. hors normes - ui kit - logo.jpg

Here is a proposal of a landing page for a food saving service. The aim here was to redesign a landing page and give a new life to fruits & vegetables that aren't likely bought by the customer because of their looks and so many reasons :(

So sad, well i played with fact that those products are considered "ugly" to bring some joy with cool illustration and light colors and make people in love with ugly products ;)

Posted on May 25, 2021
Clara Chaperon
Clara Chaperon
UX / UI designer & ready to design your product 💎

