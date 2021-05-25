Hors Normes - delivery food project & saving food

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a proposal of a landing page for a food saving service. The aim here was to redesign a landing page and give a new life to fruits & vegetables that aren't likely bought by the customer because of their looks and so many reasons :(
So sad, well i played with fact that those products are considered "ugly" to bring some joy with cool illustration and light colors and make people in love with ugly products ;)
Press "L" to show some love