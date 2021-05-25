We're hiring Designers. And Developers too.

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello there 👋

We've got just too many exciting projects than we can currently handle.

Senior Designer? We require your help. We need someone who can crack on straight off the bat. Apply at Careers

Do you happen to know of a Senior Front-End Developer? We're hiring them additionally.

Our website @ Significa

Posted on May 25, 2021
