Indigo Glow Worm Technologies

Job Description:
must create a website that will mainly provide customer support for the company. The goal is to increase sales. Besides the landing page, the website will need a about page, shop page
and a blog. The landing page should have a Our Values section. There should be a call to action to get users to follow the company's social media. They would prefer a trendy design, and would like you to use the brand color, which is yellow.