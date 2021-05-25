Alina Ziankova

Indigo Glow Worm Technologies

Alina Ziankova
Alina Ziankova
  • Save
Indigo Glow Worm Technologies agency house ecommerce minimal website web dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

Job Description:
must create a website that will mainly provide customer support for the company. The goal is to increase sales. Besides the landing page, the website will need a about page, shop page
and a blog. The landing page should have a Our Values section. There should be a call to action to get users to follow the company's social media. They would prefer a trendy design, and would like you to use the brand color, which is yellow.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Alina Ziankova
Alina Ziankova

More by Alina Ziankova

View profile
    • Like