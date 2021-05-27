DotControl

WordSmint | Recording Studio

DotControl
DotControl
  • Save
WordSmint | Recording Studio swipe up count down artist feedback icons microphone rapper recording studio recording app app design artificial intelligence mobile ux ui design
Download color palette

Rap into our app, and the biggest Dutch hip-hop artists will give you AI-powered feedback.

We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.

Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our ‘cases’ section!

DotControl
DotControl
Creating Growth.

More by DotControl

View profile
    • Like