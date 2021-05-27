WordSmint | Recording Studio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rap into our app, and the biggest Dutch hip-hop artists will give you AI-powered feedback.
We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.
Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our ‘cases’ section!