Sanchari Saha

App concept for gaming enthusiasts

App concept for gaming enthusiasts
The project was part of a design challenge and the topic being: Gaming, I brainstormed a couple of ideas and decided to work on designing an application for gamers around to world to interact with one another and staying up-to-date with the gaming world.

The complete case study can be found on: https://www.behance.net/sancharisaha

Posted on May 25, 2021
