App concept for gaming enthusiasts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The project was part of a design challenge and the topic being: Gaming, I brainstormed a couple of ideas and decided to work on designing an application for gamers around to world to interact with one another and staying up-to-date with the gaming world.
The complete case study can be found on: https://www.behance.net/sancharisaha