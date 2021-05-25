Yo yo yo! What's going on guys 😎

Today I want to show the login page design with wave animation. You can see its prototype from the link below:

https://www.figma.com/proto/FGSfkMQHIkks3PyGyWNln9/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=14%3A4739&viewport=566%2C592%2C0.851801872253418&scaling=scale-down-width