Stock Trading App

Portfolio:

This screen displays the shares that the investor has already bought. He can see the total balance of his investment account, profit or loss.

Below there is a list of the companies where we bought shares. For each of them, you can see the profit/loss and how much money is invested.

Promotion page:

On this screen, you can see the performance of each stock, work with a chart, and display data for a specific month, week or day. You can also buy/sell shares here.

🕶 A dark theme of the app is presented for comfy trading in the dark. The purple color is calm, does not strain the eyes, and it is contrasted to highlight the main thing.

This app helps us to manage your investment portfolio 🏦

