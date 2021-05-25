WARFIELD - Hyland Irish Red Ale

Trending designs to inspire you
Hyland Irish Red Ale: - She be muse o' mine. 'Tis glory to look upon thee. Made with Red Malt and Roasted Barley, the Hyland will be ever in your heart. 4.7% ABV and 23 IBU - *Nitro*
Concept work for Warfield Distillery & Brewery in Ketchum, Idaho. This is how I imagine a full wrap can could look, featuring the Hyland Irish Red limited release beer.
I was commissioned to do the art for some limited release brews that will be featured exclusively in their taproom. Stay tuned for more!
Detailed artwork: https://i.imgur.com/vGS9I5F.png