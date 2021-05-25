Easycamper Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey super Designers! These months we worked with my friend Lorenzo (which is a great UI Designer) on a super cool project. A service in which you can find your place with your Camper or VAN around Italy, but not only, on the portal there are also other services for tourists who want to visit the wonderful Italian places after having found the camping area suitable for them.
Don't forget to follow me on my Instagram in which I also publish illustrations and design projects different than web interfaces.
I would really appreciate your feedback mates! 🏀👍