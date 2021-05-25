Catalogue | ELEO

Trending designs to inspire you
Catalog design for ELEO GmbH, a german company with over 40 years of history that specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality fences, gates, railings & gazebos made of the finest wrought iron. Their full range of products and services are showcased through a modern and clear layout focused on the product imagery. The editorial structure was also applied to collateral print materials such as instruction manuals and technical plans.
52 pages | 210x297 mm
Full project/layout: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119501603/ELEO