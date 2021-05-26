DotControl

WordSmint | Result Cards

With three different beats to choose from, there is a vibe for every state of mind.

We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the AI-driven WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.

Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our ‘cases’ section!

