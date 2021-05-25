Slot Game "Alien Adventure" - PROMO!!!

This video promotes the slot game "Alien Adventure".

You can see all the key fragments: the main screen, game moments, the process of shooting and disappearing targets, presentation of symbols.

The video shows how the theme of fighting aliens is presented in the game. Lasers are used as weapons, objects after the shots seem to teleport.

In addition, the game features spaceships, aliens and equipment to protect the Earth from invasion. The musical accompaniment enhances the visuals and emphasizes the character of the game.

