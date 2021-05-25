Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tied Down

Tied Down hatching crosshatching cross form shape heart scar woman gurney metal digital illustration man illustration drawing art lineart line down tied man
A digital line art illustration of a man tied down to a metal gurney, there is a heart shaped scar on this chest. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

