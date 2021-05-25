Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This font is named "Alletha". Alletha is a modern handwritten script. This font is perfect for all types of work. This font is of high quality and very attractive. This font can be used for wedding events (wedding invitations, wedding party events, wedding decorations, and other designs). It is also very suitable for promoting the products or services you want to offer. To accompany your trip and at the same time to capture vacation moments with your closest friends. To promote your business (promotion of villas, hotels, or other vacation spots. Not only that, "Alletha" can also be used for promotion of interior space businesses or others.
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION:
www.creativefabrica.com/product/alletha/ref/377214/
www.creativefabrica.com/designer/yogaletter6/ref/377214
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/alletha-font.html
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)