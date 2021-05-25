Marriott Sales Companion Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Building a b2b sales ecosystem for all levels of the Marriott sales force
We partnered with Marriott to create a unique platform that enables sellers to be more efficient, knowledgeable and impactful with their time.
Our team designed, built and integrated a suite of web applications that enables Marriott Associates to deliver exceptional experiences at each phase of the customer journey. Sellers can research key information across 30 brands and 7,000+ hotels using an intuitive map interface, as well as create rich, dynamic presentations in a matter of minutes. With our fully custom eMenus solution, associates can create beautiful event menus for their hotels that are on-brand, digital, shareable and integrated into presentations.
MI Sales Companion features all the critical tools for b2b sales success.