Marriott Sales Companion Platform

Building a b2b sales ecosystem for all levels of the Marriott sales force

We partnered with Marriott to create a unique platform that enables sellers to be more efficient, knowledgeable and impactful with their time.

Our team designed, built and integrated a suite of web applications that enables Marriott Associates to deliver exceptional experiences at each phase of the customer journey. Sellers can research key information across 30 brands and 7,000+ hotels using an intuitive map interface, as well as create rich, dynamic presentations in a matter of minutes. With our fully custom eMenus solution, associates can create beautiful event menus for their hotels that are on-brand, digital, shareable and integrated into presentations.

MI Sales Companion features all the critical tools for b2b sales success.