Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aneliya Digimbayeva

Diabetes Care App.

Aneliya Digimbayeva
Aneliya Digimbayeva
  • Save
Diabetes Care App. clean designer debut health minimal dark ui mobile iphone design app ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbbles.

Lately I have been working on my portfolio project and here are some final screens of the diabetes care app. I hope, you like it!

Aneliya :)

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Aneliya Digimbayeva
Aneliya Digimbayeva

More by Aneliya Digimbayeva

View profile
    • Like