What-If Series: Marahuyo Coffee Tote Bag

What-If Series:
Marahuyo Coffee Tote Bag

Another "what-if I have..." my own coffee shop/ chance to commission for a coffee shop.

Marahuyo is a Filipino word which means "be induced, persuaded or attracted"

